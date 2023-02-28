Bucs HC Todd Bowles talks new OC, free agency, NFL draft and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their work cut out for them this offseason, after a disappointing 2022 campaign that still yielded a second straight division title and a third consecutive trip to the playoffs.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles met with the media Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss everything from free agency and new his offensive coordinator, to the upcoming NFL draft.

