Bucs HC Todd Bowles talks OTAs, Baker Mayfield’s growth and more

Just like every other team in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hard at work as they move through offseason workouts, hoping to put in place the necessary improvements that will allow them to extend their streak of four straight playoff appearances and three straight NFC South titles.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles met with the media following Tuesday’s practice to discuss Baker Mayfield’s growth in the new offense, the talent at wide receiver and cornerback, and much more.

Watch the video above to see what Bowles had to say.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire