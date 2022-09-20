Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Saints win, Breshad Perriman’s clutch TD and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got another big road win Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10 to move to 2-0 on the season.

Despite plenty of adversity, the Bucs rode yet another dominant performance from their defense Sunday, one that included six sacks and five takeaways.

Watch the video above to hear what Bucs head coach Todd Bowles had to say during his Monday press conference.

List

Bucs 20, Saints 10: Tampa Bay's top performers from Week 2

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire