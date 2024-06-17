Advertisement

Bucs HC Todd Bowles lauds intelligence of 2024 rookie class

luke easterling
·8 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back all of their key free agents this offseason, and added a few new faces to bolster their roster as they chase a fourth straight NFC South title and fifth consecutive trip to the postseason.

But they’re also expected to lean heavily on their 2024 rookie class, which is full of players capable of making an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.

After the Bucs wrapped up their mandatory minicamp last week, head coach Todd Bowles praised the mental prowess of this year’s rookie group.

“It’s one of the smarter draft classes, as far as catching onto the scheme, that we’ve had,” Bowles said. “That’s got to continue in training camp. Between the heat, the system, and coming in pads, that’s going to be a whole different world for them, too. I feel confident they can get that done.”

First-round pick Graham Barton is expected to start at center as a rookie, while outside linebacker Chris Braswell, defensive back Tykee Smith, wide receiver Jalen McMillan and running back Bucky Irving should all make an impact as rotational players in their rookie season.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Sterling Shepard

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Devin Culp

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Markees Watts

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Greg Gaines

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire