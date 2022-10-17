Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives update on Cameron Brate’s neck injury

Injury update on Cam Brate 🗣: HC Todd Bowles pic.twitter.com/q5WISfpOP1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 17, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate left the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, after taking a scary hit at the end of a reception.

Brate was taken to the hospital, but was released in time to fly back to Tampa with the rest of the team.

On Monday, head coach Todd Bowles updated Brate’s status, telling the media the tight end suffered a sprained neck, but didn’t have any neurological damage.

Brate was active for Sunday’s game after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol, having missed the previous week.

