Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives positive update on Tristan Wirfs’ injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost too many offensive linemen to injury this year, with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and guard Aaron Stinnie both going down with serious knee injuries.

It was refreshing, then, to get some good news in this department Sunday from Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, who updated the status of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who left Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans due to a strained oblique.

Bowles told the media Sunday that Wirfs is considered “day-to-day,” with the injury, and that it should be anything serious that would knock him out for any significant period of time.

Jensen’s status still hasn’t been given a definitive update, but Stinnie was confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Satuday night’s preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans, and will miss the rest of the season.

