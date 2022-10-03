Bucs HC Todd Bowles: Chiefs ‘kicked our butts all over the field’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t fare as well Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs as they did the last time they hosted them at Raymond James Stadium, dropping a 41-31 rematch of Super Bowl LV.

After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles took responsibility for the loss, which he refused to blame on the impact Hurricane Ian had on his team’s preparations throughout the week.

“They kicked our butts all over the field,” Bowles told the media during his postgame press conference, pointing out all the ways in which his defense failed to contain Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s dynamic offensive attack.

After three straight weeks of mostly dominant play from that defense, Bowles’ group was gashed through the air and on the ground all night long Sunday, digging a hole that Tom Brady and the offense couldn’t dig them out of by the end of the night.

After back-to-back losses to start their 2022 home slate, the Bucs will have a chance to bounce back in front of their home crowd next week against the Atlanta Falcons.

