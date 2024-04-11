Bucs had more rookie snaps in 2023 than any other NFL team

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected by many to return to the bottom of the NFL standings following the departure of legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Instead, they won a third straight NFC South title and made a fourth consecutive playoff appearance, falling just short of making a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

They did that despite relying heavily on their rookie class, more so than any other team in the league, in fact. Tampa Bay’s rookies played a total of 5,660 snaps in 2023, more than any other team.

Led by defensive studs like Calijah Kancey, Yaya Diaby and Christian Izien, as well as key contributors on offense like Cody Mauch and Trey Palmer, the Bucs got immediate results from their first-year players in 2023, which played a large part in their success.

Imagine what that group will do this year.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire