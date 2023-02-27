Are the Bucs in 'good hands' with Kyle Trask as starting QB? 'GMFB'
NFL Network's Jason McCourty and New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty on if they agree or disagree on trending football topics.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty and New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty on if they agree or disagree on trending football topics.
The Giants' spring training win Sunday marked Michael Conforto's first appearance in a game since Oct. 3, 2021.
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL, but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee."
Ryan Gerard, Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole didn't win the Honda Classic, but they received huge financial boosts.
Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Bryce Young? NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the answer is simple.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
The predraft process really gets rolling with this week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and, as always, the quarterback position is going to get a lot of attention as teams continue to make their plans for April. Any assessment of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s throwing in drills is going to have to wait a little while, [more]
Former Alabama quarterback will not throw or run during this week's NFL Combine, NFL Network reported Monday.
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 63 points shy of equaling Maravich's all-time scoring record.
There is almost a zero percent chance the Bears draft three players from the same school with successive picks, but whatever we're having fun with this mock draft.
British reality TV star Tommy Fury beat American YouTuber Jake Paul on points Sunday in a boxing spectacle intended to boost Saudi Arabia's reputation as a top-flight fight destination.Saudi Arabia's boxing push has fuelled allegations of "sportswashing", or the use of athletics to distract from human rights abuses.
On Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed after speaking with someone from Lamar Jackson’s camp that the Ravens quarterback never asked for a fully-guaranteed deal. The surprising claim contradicted months of conventional wisdom that Lamar wants the same thing that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns. The sudden notion that Lamar Jackson doesn’t want a [more]
Charles Howell III finally made winning feel easy Sunday at Mayakoba when his putter came to life for an 8-under 63 to win the LIV Golf Invitational by four shots for his first title in the Saudi-funded series. Howell had seven birdies through 10 holes to take control at El Camaleon, and then got some help when Peter Uihlein had to hit three tee shots on the 12th hole in a triple bogey that removed any drama from the final round. Howell won in his sixth start in LIV Golf and picked up $4 million, with an additional $1 million for leading his Crushers to a nine-shot victory.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein recap the biggest news of the week from around the NFL, including the latest in a string of bad press around Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner and reportedly looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey. Later, the duo look at the quarterback selections Charles made in his latest 2023 NFL mock draft and what each fit would look like.
Sage Rosenfels explains why the 49ers drafting Brock Purdy was like "serendipity" for both sides.
Kyle Busch led the final 21 laps and won Sunday's 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway, scoring his 61st career Cup win.