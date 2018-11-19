Bucs go back to Jameis Winston and it could be his last opportunity

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been playing a back-and-forth quarterback game all season.

The latest switch has the offense back in the hands of Jameis Winston, who took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss against the New York Giants. Tampa Bay hosts the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.

The Buccaneers have confirmed that Jameis Winston will return to the starting lineup in Week 12. HC Dirk Koetter declined to reveal that earlier at his press conference because he hadn't yet spoken with Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 19, 2018





Winston went 12 of 16 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He fumbled into the end zone on his first drive of the game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started the season for Tampa Bay in magical fashion as Winston served a three-game suspension. He kept his job into Week 4, but was benched at the half in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Jameis Winston is back as the starter and the Bucs will be watching carefully. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In Week 8, Winston threw four interceptions within the first three quarters against the Cincinnati Bengals and the team turned back to “Fitzmagic.”

That lasted only so long as Fitzpatrick’s three interceptions Sunday prompted a switch back to Winston midway through the third quarter.

And all this even though head coach Dirk Koetter said exactly three weeks ago he doesn’t like switching quarterbacks.

Here are their numbers:

Fitzpatrick: 66.7 completion percentage (164-246) | 9.6 yards/attempt | 17 TD | 12 INT | 100.4 QB rating

Winston: 65.9 completion percentage (108-164) | 8.4 yards/attempt | 8 TD | 11 INT | 80.3 QB rating

Neither are great.

While Fitzpatrick, 35, is playing out the end of his career, the 24-year-old Winston is trying to build one and there’s only six weeks left.

Or about one more quarterback switch remaining in Tampa Bay terms.

Winston’s starting status may be his last shot to impress the Bucs, who picked up the fifth-year option on his contract worth $20.9 million for 2019.

But that’s only guaranteed against injury and the two sides will have to negotiate a long-term deal before next season starts, if that’s what the Bucs ultimately decide.

