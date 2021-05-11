Bucs GM: Tom Brady hasn’t told us his long-term plans, but he can play until he’s 50

Tom Brady may remain in the NFL through the 2027 season, if Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht is to be believed.

Licht told Rich Eisen that when the Buccaneers negotiated a contract extension with Brady this offseason, Brady didn’t tell the team whether he thinks it will be the last contract he ever signs. But in Licht’s opinion, the 43-year-old Brady could play seven more seasons.

“I want to keep all those conversations, most of them, private, but no inkling at all,” Licht said. “I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he still feels like he can play, he can still play until he’s 50.”

Brady is already the oldest player ever to be his team’s primary starting quarterback, so seven more seasons seems unthinkable. The oldest player in NFL history was George Blanda, who was 48 years old when he played his last game in 1975, but Blanda had long since passed his time as the Raiders’ starting quarterback and was only a kicker at the end. The idea that Brady could still be playing at 50 sounds ridiculous, but then again it sounded ridiculous several years ago when Brady said he would play until he’s 45, and he’s now closing in on that. At this point, no one should bet against Brady.

