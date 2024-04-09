Bucs GM Jason Licht talks new offseason additions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the majority of their energy this offseason re-signing their own free agents, but they still made a handful of outside additions that could have a big impact on their 2024 roster.

From bringing back a familiar face in safety Jordan Whitehead, to bolstering the offensive line and the secondary with multiple veterans who bring experienced depth to those units, the Bucs were methodical in their approach to adding new players in free agency.

At the NFL’s recent league meetings in Orlando, Bucs general manager Jason Licht spoke with the media on a wide range of topics, including the new additions the team is bringing in for the upcoming 2024 campaign:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire