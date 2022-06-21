Bucs GM Jason Licht reflects on Rob Gronkowski’s legacy in Tampa Bay

Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his cleats once again, announcing his retirement Tuesday after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski spent the first nine seasons of his legendary NFL career with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls while catching passes from Tom Brady.

It was Brady who lured Gronkowski out of his brief retirement just a year later, as the pair reunited with the Bucs. Tampa Bay enjoyed the most successful two-year run in franchise history over those last two seasons, including a Super Bowl victory to cap off the 2020 season.

After Gronkowski’s official announcement Tuesday, Bucs general manager Jason Licht reflected on Gronk’s iconic career, and the legacy he leaves after his time in Tampa Bay.

“Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building,” Licht in a statement issued by the team. “He played a crucial part in our Super Bowl LV championship season in 2020 and battled through a number of injuries last year while on the way to one of the most productive receiving yardage seasons in his 11-year career.”

“It is always difficult to see a great player walk away from the game when he is still enjoying that kind of success, but the overwhelming emotions I feel today are gratitude and respect for one of the greatest tight ends who ever played the game,” Licht continued. “While his on-field accomplishments will surely earn him a gold jacket and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it is his humble attitude and team-first approach to the game that truly defined his career.”

There’s no doubt Gronkowski will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he’ll go down as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.