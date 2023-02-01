Bucs GM Jason Licht reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has issued a statement in response to quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement.

“Tom’s legacy is unmatched in the history of this game,” Licht said. “All the Super Bowl titles and statistical records speak for themselves, but the impact he had on so many people through the years is what I appreciate the most. His imprint on this organization helped take us to the mountaintop. We will certainly miss him as our quarterback, but I will also miss him as a leader and friend. Our entire organization is indebted to him for what he provided us over the past three years. We won’t ever forget the wins or the accolades and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

Brady’s legendary 23-year career in the NFL ended with three seasons in Tampa Bay, the most successful three-year run in franchise history. It included three straight playoff appearances, back-to-back NFC South titles, and the Bucs’ second Super Bowl victory.

List

Bucs fans react to Tom Brady's retirement

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire