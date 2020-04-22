Is any NFL executive having a better offseason than Jason Licht?

After an underwhelming 2019 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager landed the greatest quarterback of all time in free agency last month.

Now, he's pairing Tom Brady with the greatest tight end of all time after pulling off a trade with the New England Patriots for Rob Gronkowski.

Not a bad way to begin the new league year.

Here's what Licht had to say about the stunning Gronk trade in a statement Tuesday night, via Buccaneers.com:

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart. Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he's a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic.

Long story short: Licht is very excited to reunite Brady and Gronk, who won three Super Bowls together in New England.

Licht's work likely isn't done: The Bucs already had two starting-caliber tight ends in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard and must decide whether to move one of the two or enter the 2020 season with somewhat of a tight-end logjam.

That's a good problem for the Tampa Bay GM to have, though, as he's the envy of many other league executives who now must consider the Bucs a serious Super Bowl contender this season.

Bucs GM Jason Licht reacts to team's stunning trade for Rob Gronkowski originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston