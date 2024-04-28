Bucs GM Jason Licht broke an 11-year streak with 2024 draft class

For the first time in 11 drafts as the Bucs’ general manager, Jason Licht went the entire way without making a single trade. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) April 27, 2024

Jason Licht has done many things during his tenure as general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but one thing he had never done was get through an entire NFL draft without making a single trade.

That streak ended this past weekend, as Licht and the Bucs went all seven rounds without moving in either direction from any of their seven selections.

One of their picks was acquired via trade, but that was a predraft deal with the Detroit Lions for cornerback Carlton Davis III, which netted the Bucs an extra selection late in the third round.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire