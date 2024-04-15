Bucs getting production from tight ends this spring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU football fans are just five days away from getting their first look at the Tre Lamb-led Buccaneers in Friday night’s Blue & Gold Spring Game.

One guy who will be hard to miss on the Greene Stadium turf, no matter which team he suits up for, is graduate tight end Cameron Lewis.

The Atlanta native originally committed to Randy Sanders and the Bucs back in 2018. He left during the COVID-19 pandemic for Winston-Salem State University, only to come back to Johnson City two seasons ago.

“There’s nothing like being a Buc,” he said on Friday. “I came here, left and there’s a reason why I came back. I think it was meant to be.”

The veteran pass catcher saw a lot of work in the second scrimmage of the spring – and it turns out that was an intentional move from the coaching staff.

“One of the points of emphasis after the last scrimmage was (No.) 0 didn’t get any touches,” head coach Tre Lamb said Friday. “He had two targets, but No. 0 had no touches. If he’s going to be one of our better players, we got to get the kid the ball. So, we scripted a few plays for him today to make sure he got touches.”

“Kendall (Williams), the other tight end, had a few catches – (Jonathan) Burns had a nice catch down the sideline,” he continued. “The tight ends really showed up today and produced, which was good to see.”

Lewis believes that the whole tight end room, as well as the receiving corps, has a chance to be key to the offensive success in 2024.

“It’s been fun – we’ve got a lot of weapons outside,” he said. “Coach harps on just getting the ball to the athletes and letting them go. So, I feel like when we do that, we’ll be pretty good and effective.”

The Blue & Gold Spring Game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

