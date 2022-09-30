Bucs to make game-time decisions on Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Donovan Smith

The Buccaneers will take a little more time before deciding on whether three members of the offense will be in the lineup against the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) will both be game-time decisions this weekend. Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) is in the same boat.

All three players have missed the last two games and they have been limited participants in practice this week.

While the Bucs are holding out hope for that trio, they’re not counting on wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Bowles called him doubtful to play with knee and hamstring injuries.

