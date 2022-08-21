Bucs G Aaron Stinnie carted off with knee injury

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost another offensive lineman to injury.

Guard Aaron Stinnie appeared to suffer a knee injury late in the third quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, and had to be carted off the field.

Stinnie was competing for the starting left guard job, and the Bucs are already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who suffered his own knee injury on the second day of training camp. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is also nursing a strained oblique.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

