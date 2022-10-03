The Buccaneers received the kickoff. The Chiefs scored first.

It took only 46 seconds.

For some reason, Rachaad White caught the ball 2 yards in the end zone and decided to return it, eschewing the touchback. He reached the 23 before Jack Cochrane knocked the ball loose. Elijah Lee recovered the fumble for the Chiefs at the Tampa Bay 21.

Two plays later, the Chiefs were in the end zone to stun the home crowd.

Travis Kelce caught a 16-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes for the touchdown and 7-0 lead.

Bucs fumble opening kickoff, and Chiefs capitalize with touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk