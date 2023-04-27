Bucs full seven-round 2023 mock draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first draft after the end of the Tom Brady era will set the tone for the franchise in 2023. After making enough moves in free agency with limited cap space to stay afloat this season, the Bucs’ 2023 draft class will be a mission statement for how general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles want to remake the roster.

The Bucs have few immediate needs outside of offensive tackle. Even there, the positional flexibility that All-Pro Tristan Wirfs can provide by playing either left or right tackle keeps Tampa’s options open.

With most of Tampa’s starting jobs filled, this draft will be about building depth, particularly on the defensive line and secondary, and developmental projects for the roster two to three years from now at the offensive skill positions.

Round 1, Pick 19: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison is one of only a handful of tackles in this draft with the talent and athleticism to start at left tackle in the NFL. Although he does not have the upside of Broderick Jones or Paris Johnson Jr., Harrison would be a fine bookend across from Tristan Wirfs.

Round 2, Pick 50 - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

One of the few “benders” in this edge defender class, Felix Anudike-Uzomah brings all the physical attributes needed to be a successful pass rusher in the NFL. He can develop behind Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and provide an insurance policy for 2024 and beyond if Barrett and Tryon-Shoyinka flame out this year.

Round 3, Pick 82 - CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

No longer stocked with former Day 2 picks in their secondary, the Bucs take Illinois cornerback Jartavius “Quan” Martin in the third round to man the vital nickel corner position. Martin favorably compares to the Bucs’ previous nickel corner, Sean Murphy-Bunting, both athletically and in terms of production.

Round 5, Pick 153 - TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

With Cam Brate and Rob Gronkowski gone, the Bucs tight end room belongs to last year’s draft picks, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft, and now Penn State TE Brenton Strange. Though he does not have ideal length for a tight end, Strange is an enthusiastic blocker and underrated receiver.

Round 5, Pick 175 - RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

The Bucs have a viable starting running back in last year’s third-round pick, Rachaad White. Adding Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh shores up depth and gives Tampa one of the better receiving backs in the class, catching 42 passes for 509 yards.

Round 6, Pick 179 - QB Clayton Tune, Houston

Though the Bucs miss out on the top quarterbacks this year, they do add a prolific developmental project and backup in Houston QB Clayton Tune. Only C.J. Stroud threw more touchdown passes (41) than Tune (40) last season. While Tune will have a bit of a learning curve coming from Houston’s Air Raid offense, he has the athleticism, arm and smarts to play in the NFL for a long time.

Round 6, Pick 181 - WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

A true sleeper at wide receiver, Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett could be a star in the NFL. He is a sensational athlete who never quite realized his potential at Maryland. With a little seasoning behind star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Jarrett could develop into a viable second or third receiver in Tampa.

Round 6, Pick 196 - DT D.J. Dale, Alabama

Alabama tends to produce pretty solid defensive linemen, and defensive tackle D.J. Dale is no exception, in every sense of the word. He won’t add much as a pass rusher, but if Todd Bowles wants to improve the Bucs’ run defense, Dale can certainly help meet that goal.

Round 6, Pick 252 - S Rashad Torrence, Florida

What Florida safety Rashad Torrence lacks athletically, he makes up for with instincts and tenacity. Despite being undersized at 5’11” and 193 pounds, he led the Gators in tackles (84) last season. Likely a special teamer and reserve defensive back, Torrence is not a flashy pick, but he is the kind of player who just gets the job done.

