Bucs free agent Scotty Miller signs with Falcons

Bucs free-agent WR Scotty Miller is staying in the NFC South, reaching agreement on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing a key depth piece on offense, as wide receiver scotty miller is signing with NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bucs drafted Miller out of Bowling Green in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. While undersized, Miller had speed to spare and became a reserve deep threat, especially when Tom Brady came to town.

Miller’s biggest season as a Buccaneer was during their 2020 Super Bowl run, posting career highs in receptions (33), yards (501) and touchdowns (3). He also made a critical touchdown catch at the end of the first half of the 2020 NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

Miller proved to be less effective following 2020, catching just 28 passes for 223 yards and no touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Losing Miller will not likely change the Bucs’ plans at wide receiver. Depth at receiver needed to be addressed even before Miller’s departure, whether in free agency or the draft. The only question is whether the Bucs will be able to upgrade from what Miller had provided the last four seasons.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire