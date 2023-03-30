Bucs free agent Keanu Neal signs with Steelers

Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Keanu_Neal on agreeing to terms on a new 2 year contract to join @steelers pic.twitter.com/35BDtALrRt — David Canter (@davidcanter) March 30, 2023

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal is signing a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to GSE Football’s David Canter. Neal had played with the Bucs last season as a rotational safety.

Neal was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After a hot start his first two years, injuries all but robbed Neal of his third and fourth seasons and derailed his career. He ended up leaving Atlanta in 2021 and signing with the Dallas Cowboys, following former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

Neal was a major part of the Bucs’ safety rotation last season, playing 52% of defensive snaps. He was not much of a difference maker, making 63 tackles including two for a loss while missing 16.9% of his tackles. Neal has never been consistent in coverage and that did not change in Tampa.

The Bucs are now down two safeties from 2022 and have yet to add any in free agency, indicating they may be targeting them in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire