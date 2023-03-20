Bucs free agent CB Sean Murphy-Bunting signs with Titans

Breaking: #Titans are finalizing a 1-year deal worth up to $5M with FA CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, sources tell @theScore. Still just 25 years old, SMB won a Super Bowl with the #Bucs. He notched 1 INT, 1 FF and 6 PBUs during Tampa Bay’s last four games of 2022. pic.twitter.com/FZaVnlg5nF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing another key contributor from their 2022 Super Bowl run.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is signing with the Tennessee Titans after visiting the team earlier in the day. The deal is a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Murphy-Bunting’s most notable stretch in Tampa Bay is his playoff run in 2020, where he picked off a pass in the first three playoff games — the first player to do so since Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. Among those three quarterbacks were Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, so the task was no small feat.

He wasn’t able to continue that success, however. Murphy-Bunting unfortunately dislocated his elbow in the first game of the year against the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, missing a good chunk of the year. He only played in 12 games and started just five in 2022 after injuries and the emerging presence of Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis left him with less playing time.

In Tennessee, Murphy-Bunting will look to be more of a contributor and to recapture the intensity of that 2020 playoff run. The Bucs, meanwhile, will be left with less depth at the corner position and will almost certainly look to rectify that in the NFL draft at the end of April.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire