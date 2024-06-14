Bucs football coach Tre Lamb excited over off-season workouts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most coaches will tell you championships are won in the off-season, so maybe that’s why new head football coach Tre Lamb is excited to get this season kicked off

Lamb held his first football camp for kids this morning and said his players have been working extremely hard before the season kick-off in Boone, NC against Appalachian State, which is about 80 days away.

While the entire Buccaneer team doesn’t arrive until early July, lamb likes how the majority of his starters have stuck around to keep their bodies and minds fine-tuned

“And we’ve got about half the team here right now. We’ve got 55 to 60 guys, mostly our starters, key backups, any guys that had season-ending injuries, and any guys that have issues at home with finding food and we don’t want to send a guy home and he lost 15 pounds over the summer,” Lamb said. “So we’ve got about 55 of our guys here right now. We have the entire team back July 8th and we start training camp August 1st and our first game is August 31st. We’re doing a lot of organized team activities, a lot of team building right now. The guys are working out extremely early in the mornings. They’re doing a lot of running in the heat, just trying to get their bodies in shape to train for this season.”

Lamb went on to say all early enrollees don’t show up until July 8th

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.