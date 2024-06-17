Bucs flesh out hoops roster with Power 5 bigs, guards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) men’s basketball team announced five new transfers Monday that have now completed its 2024-25 roster.

The newcomers include four upperclassmen who spent their most recent seasons at major conference teams. Two big men are in the mix along with a guard, who with current Buc Quimari Peterson played a key role in helping John A. Logan win the 2023 junior college national championship.

Polysilicon maker to invest $850M, bring 400-plus jobs to Hawkins County

“We needed to add size, interior play, shot-making and play-making,” ETSU Head Coach Brooks Savage said in a news release. “The staff did a great job identifying and addressing those areas of need.”

Key returners Karon Boyd (center) and Jaden Seymour (right) during the Bucs’ upset win over UT-Chattanooga in the 2024 Southern Conference Tournament semifinal. (Photo: ETSU)

After a surprising run to the Southern Conference tournament final last year, when they were a seven seed in Savage’s first year, the Bucs lost just 8% of their scoring and 9% of their minutes played in the three players who transferred out after the season. The team, which finished 19-16 overall, did lose leading scorer Ebby Asamoah and lane-protecting big man Jadyn Parker to graduation/end of eligibility.

Joining key returners Jaden Seymour, Peterson and Karon Boyd, who provided half the team’s points and more than 40% of its rebounds, are:

7-footer Davion Bradford, a senior who most recently played at Wake Forest in 2022-23. The 270-pound forward’s most productive season was 2020-21 as a freshman at Kansas State, when he averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 21 minutes a game.

6-11 senior forward Roosevelt Wheeler, who has played at Louisville and VCU. Wheeler hasn’t averaged more than 9 minutes a game in any of his three previous seasons.

6-5 guard Curt Lewis, who played about 10 minutes a game for Missouri last season, one year after being named the National Junior College Athletic Association player of the year in 2023 when he teamed with Peterson to lead John A. Logan to a national title. Lewis also averaged about 10 points a game in two seasons at Eastern Kentucky University, largely as a starter.

6-3 guard John Buggs III, who averaged 7.3 points for North Texas last year, a year after averaging double figures for University of Texas San Antonio the season before.

6-9 freshman Brandon Crawford, who led Irmo (S.C.) High School to a 2023 state championship and played last season with Overtime Elite in Atlanta.

Savage said Bradford and Wheeler bring much-needed size and experience. He said the pair can score around the basket and will be able to receive passes inside.

ETSU awarded $1.25 million grant for disability training

“They can defend and rebound their spot 1-on-1 and provide rim protection,” Savage said. “There will definitely be times when they will play together because they complement each other so well.”

With the departure of Asamoah at guard — he averaged 15.6 points in 30 minutes a game — Lewis and Buggs could also play key roles. Savage said both are “high-level defenders” who can also score, Lewis more in leading the break and getting downhill to the basket, Buggs more on the perimeter.

“John Buggs is an elite shot maker,” Savage said. “He is one of the best in the country. He led the AAC in three-point percentage and is proven at every stop.

“Our style of play will allow him to show more of his ballhandling and playmaking ability. Both players will fit in well with the other perimeter players returning.”

Along with Peterson, those perimeter players include Boyd, who led the team in rebounding with 6.7 a game last season, as well as Allen Strothers, Gabe Sisk, Tyler Rice and Maki Johnson.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.