Bucs flashback: Relive the 2020 Super Bowl season

Right now, the current version of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is about to add even more talent to their roster in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

But in the meantime, let’s take a look back at beginning of this current run in which the Bucs are currently riding a four-year playoff streak, including three consecutive NFC South titles.

This run began with the addition of Tom Brady heading into the 2020 season, and despite a somewhat rocky start, that campaign would end with an epic playoff run, one that would culminate with a dominant victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for Tampa Bay’s second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Take a look back at the epic 2020 season in Tampa Bay:

