Bucs get five primetime games after Tom Brady’s return

Tom Brady‘s retirement had NFL schedule-makers having one thought about the Buccaneers’ 2022 schedule. His return after 40 days prompted the league to go back to the drawing board on Tampa Bay’s schedule.

“When Tom Brady retired, we were concerned about the strength of the NFC package because there were so many terrific Tampa Bay games we were looking at,” NFL broadcasting chief Howard Katz told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “Then a month later he unretires and we sort of started all over again.”

When the league released the schedule Thursday, the Bucs received five primetime appearances and five other games showcased to a national television audience.

It is safe to assume the Bucs would not have been one of 12 teams with the maximum five primetime appearances had Brady stayed retired. But Brady is back, so the Bucs will be a ratings draw.

Sunday, Sept. 11 at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Sept. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Fox

Sunday, Sept. 25 Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Fox

Sunday, Oct. 2 Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Oct. 9 Atlanta, 1 p.m. Fox

Sunday, Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23 at Carolina, 1 p.m. Fox

Thursday, Oct. 27 Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 6 L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Seattle (Munich), 9:30 a.m. NFL Network

BYE

Sunday, Nov. 27 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Fox

Monday, Dec. 5 New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 11 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Fox

Sunday, Dec. 18 Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Dec. 25 at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Jan. 1 Carolina, 1 p.m. Fox

Sat./Sun, Jan. 7/8 at Atlanta, TBD

