Bucs favored by 3 over Rams, all four home teams favored in divisional round

After the Rams beat the Cardinals on Monday night, they opened as underdogs for Sunday’s divisional round game at Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers initially opened as 2.5-point favorites and quickly moved to 3-point favorites over the Rams at most sports books. Bettors are showing faith in the Bucs even though the Rams won 34-24 when the teams met in the regular season.

The NFC No. 1 seed Packers are the biggest favorites next weekend, with a line of 5.5 over the 49ers on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The AFC No. 1 seed Titans are 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals. That’s the smallest point spread the No. 1 seed has had in its divisional round game since the 2017 Eagles were 2.5-point favorites — and that was because the Eagles had lost their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, and few expected Nick Foles to lead them to the Super Bowl.

In the final game of the divisional round, the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites over the Bills, despite the Bills winning 38-20 at Kansas City when the teams met in the regular season.

All four home teams are favored in the divisional round.

