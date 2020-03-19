What's the NFL offseason without over-analyzing a player's social media account?

Tom Brady reportedly is set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

That's bad news for Brady's favorite wide receiver, Julian Edelman, whose campaign to keep the 42-year-old quarterback in New England proved fruitless.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis.

... But what if Edelman found a way to stay with his best pal by joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

That's what Hall of Famer Deion Sanders wondered this week on Twitter -- and guess who liked the tweet?

Granted, you'd probably like a tweet in which a legendary cornerback compared you to Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

But one also could like that tweet if one really was interested in reuniting with Brady on the Bucs.

Edelman is under contract through the 2020 season -- he signed a two-year, $15.5 million deal with the Patriots last offseason -- so Bill Belichick would have to trade the 33-year-old wideout from the only team he's known in his 10-year career.

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

Tampa Bay isn't exactly hurting at wide receiver, either, with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans leading a loaded group of pass-catchers.

But who knows? Maybe Belichick will find value in dealing Edelman before his productivity declines and let Pippen reunite with his Jordan.

That, or we're just reading too much into a Twitter like.

Bucs fans may find Julian Edelman's recent Twitter activity interesting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston