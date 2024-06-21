Bucs fall outside top 10 in NFL WR group rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the NFL’s best pass-catching tandems in future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and Pro Bowler Chris Godwin, but that wasn’t enough to earn a top-10 spot in the latest rankings of every NFL team’s wide receiver group by Pro Football Focus.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema has the Bucs’ receiving corps at No. 11 on his list though, noting that Evans and Godwin are still maintaining their high level of play, regardless of age:

Despite their ages, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Over the past three seasons, they have earned cumulative receiving grades of 82.3 and 83.9, respectively. Both finished with receiving grades above 78.0 last season, as well. Throw in running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, who should both bring plus ability in the passing game, and young receivers Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan, and there is a good group in Tampa Bay.

Palmer showed flashes of potential as a rookie last year, and early reports indicate that McMillan could make an immediate impact after being selected in the third round of this year’s draft. If either of them are able to emerge as the clear-cut No. 3 receiver and maximize the attention paid to Evans and Godwin by opposing defenses, it could take the entire offense to another level.

