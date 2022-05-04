Bucs to face Seahawks in Munich on November 13th

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, November 13th at 9:30am ET.

It’s been known for sometime that the Bucs would play “host” to this year’s International Series game in Munich, and we even had a hint about the date, but now we know all the details about Tampa Bay’s second international game in the last four years.

The Bucs have played multiple times in London since the NFL started playing games overseas, and this game will give them the opportunity to expand their already-growing fan base in Germany.

The rest of the 2022 NFL schedule is set for release on May 12th.

