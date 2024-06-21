Should the Bucs extend Chris Godwin before training camp?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent most of the 2024 offseason retaining their own stars, but there are still a couple who don’t have long-term contract extensions back this season.

All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is likely to reset the market at his position at some point this year with a new megadeal from the Bucs, but what about veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin?

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz says that extending Godwin’s contract should be a priority for the Bucs before training camp kicks off next month:

Godwin’s contract voids after the 2024 season, but let’s not overthink this. He’s absolutely an above-average NFL starting wide receiver and someone Tampa Bay wants to keep around. An extension might also help spread out the cap hit for Godwin over the three void years where the Bucs would be carrying dead money for him under the current contract.

That definitely makes plenty of sense for the Bucs, who would love to keep Godwin alongside future Hall of Famer Mike Evans for the next few years.

Godwin is one of the most complete and versatile pass-catchers in the league, and should be even more productive this season now that he’ll be transitioning back into the slot under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Considering Godwin’s numbers are likely to go up this year, don’t be surprised if the Bucs work to extend him for the next few seasons before this one gets underway.

