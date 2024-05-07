Bucs expect rookie RB Bucky Irving to create competition in backfield

While speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen said he thinks the way the team's offense can go from good to great in 2024 is to get better in the run game and a newcomer looks like he'll be part of that effort.

The Bucs drafted Bucky Irving out of Oregon in the fourth round earlier this month and Coen said on Monday that the rookie is "pretty dynamic where he gives us the ability in the run and pass game." Running backs coach Skip Peete said Irving has the ability to "create big plays" that could serve him well when it comes to vying with Rachaad White and others for a place in the backfield.

"The more you have success, the more I’ll leave you in there," Peete said, via PewterReport.com. "Doesn’t matter whether you’re a five-year guy, rookie, or second-year guy, the best guy to help us win to do the best job is going to play. I think Bucky was drafted to come in here and help this football team so I mean he’s going to have an opportunity to showcase what he can do. I think it’s going to create a lot of competition in the room, which is a good thing for everybody.”

No team in the league ran for fewer yards than the Buccaneers in 2023, so anything Irving or anyone else can do to lift the team to a better place will be a step in the right direction in Tampa.