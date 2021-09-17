Bucs expect Jason Pierre-Paul to play Sunday

Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is set to be in the lineup against the Falcons on Sunday.

Pierre-Paul went from limited participation on Wednesday with a hand injury to out of practice altogether on Thursday. Downgrades like that often lead to an absence from the lineup come Sunday, but head coach Bruce Arians said that won’t be the case for Pierre-Paul.

Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that Pierre-Paul remained out of practice on Friday, but that was a rest day designed to make sure he’ll be ready to roll this weekend.

Pierre-Paul, who had six tackles in the opener, is the only Bucs player to miss practice with an injury this week.

