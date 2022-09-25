The Buccaneers will be shorthanded on offense today against the Packers, but perhaps not as shorthanded as they could have been.

Three injured offensive players — running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and wide receiver Russell Gage — are all expected to play today, according to multiple reports. All three are listed as questionable on the injury report.

The news is not as good for wide receiver Julio Jones, whose status will be decided after pregame warmups but whose knee injury may take another week to heal.

The Bucs’ top two receivers have already been ruled out, with Mike Evans suspended for the game and Chris Godwin suffering from a hamstring injury. Gage, Perriman and newcomer Cole Beasley may be Tom Brady‘s top three targets today.

Bucs expect Fournette, Perriman, Gage to play, unsure on Julio Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk