The Buccaneers didn’t practice Monday, and it’s probably a good thing. Tom Brady would not have had many players to throw to.

With a game in three days, the Bucs were required to do an estimated practice report.

The listed receiver Mike Evans (ankle), running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), tight end O.J. Howard (Achilles), running back LeSean McCoy (ankle), receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin) and receiver Justin Watson (chest) as non-participants.

Howard, of course, soon will go on season-ending injured reserve.

The Bucs also had defensive end William Gholston (neck), tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) as limited participants.

Bucs estimated practice report lists Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk