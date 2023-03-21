Here is the Bucs’ estimated cap number after initial free agency moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done remarkably well in getting back some key free agents during 2023’s initial stages of free agency, but that may have come with quite a cost — literally.

Sportrac calculates the remaining cap number for NFL teams based on the moves they’ve made in free agency, and their estimation for the Bucs isn’t pretty. Sportrac currently has Tampa Bay 31st in the league in cap space with just $733,898 remaining. That’s slightly better than the last-place Minnesota Vikings, who Sportrace estimates is $1,495,861 over the cap at the moment.

At that number, the Bucs will need to make some more cuts or restructures to have enough operating cost to sign their draft picks when the NFL draft comes along at the end of April. Kicker Ryan Succop has been a noted candidate in that regard, and Tampa Bay will always have numerous free agents it will be unable to bring back due to the team’s strapped cap.

It will be interesting to see how Jason Licht and “capologist” Mike Greenberg will handle the coming weeks, as the team has quite a bit of work to do still if it intends to stay in the green before the NFL season begins.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire