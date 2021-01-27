Antonio Brown might return next week, but he remained a non-participant on the team’s estimated injury report as expected.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that he did not expect Brown to practice during the off week after the receiver missed the NFC Championship Game. Brown injured his knee in the divisional win over the Saints.

Brown made 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season and added three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first two playoff games.

Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller each had a big play in the NFC Championship Game while filling in for Brown.

The Bucs did not practice Wednesday but were required to release a report nonetheless.

They listed Brown, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) as not practicing.

Receiver Mike Evans (knee) was limited as was nose tackle Vita Vea (ankle).

Receiver Chris Godwin (elbow) was estimated a full participant.

Bucs estimate Antonio Brown, both starting safeties as non-participants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk