Bucs erase four-run deficit, beat Mercer in series opener

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU baseball saved most of its scoring for the later innings, as the squad rallied for a win in the SoCon home opener on Friday evening, 6-5.

The Bears got out to a hot start, despite the winter-like temperatures in Johnson City. Jackson Cherry cranked a solo home run and registered an RBI single in the first two innings, as Mercer built a 4-0 lead.

Cam Sisneros’ RBI double put the Blue and Gold on the board in the third, cutting the lead to 4-1.

It was 5-1 before the Bucs started the rally. In the sixth, Sisneros hit a solo homer – followed by an RBI single from Noah Gent and an RBI double from Ashton King – reeling the game back to within 5-4.

J.D. Palmese tied the game with an RBI triple in the eighth inning, while Nick Iannantone pulled ETSU in front with an double down the left field line to score Palmese.

Iannantone and King each registered three hits for the Bucs in the win, while Sisneros was the lone Buc with 2 RBI on the night.

Jace Hyde (3-2) pitched the final 5.0 innings for the Blue and Gold to earn the victory, allowing just one run on four hits, while striking out five batters.

ETSU (19-9, 4-3 SoCon) faces Mercer again on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

