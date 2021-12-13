Earlier this year, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans gave to a fan the football that broke the all-time career passing touchdown record, to the chagrin (and considerably expense) of Tom Brady.

Earlier tonight, Brady threw his 700th career touchdown pass, a walk-off 58-yard catch and run by Breshad Perriman in overtime.

And a member of the Tampa Bay equipment staff can be seen scooping up the ball after Perriman puts it down on the grass. Watch closely. You’ll see him sprint along the back of the end zone to get in position to retrieve the ball, ideally before Perriman gives it to someone in the crowd.

Or just have a look at the attached photo; the feet of the football retriever can be seen on the white strip at the back of the end zone.

So, this time around, Brady won’t have to give anyone a bunch of stuff — or have his crypto sponsor fork over a Bitcoin in exchange for free publicity from Brady.

Bucs’ equipment staffer hustles to get Tom Brady’s 700th touchdown pass ball originally appeared on Pro Football Talk