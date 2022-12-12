Bucs get embarrassed in 35-7 blowout loss to 49ers

It started bad and got worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as a quick two-score lead turned into a 35-7 rout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers built up a 28-0 lead at halftime, as the Bucs’ banged-up defense struggled to stop a talented offense loaded with explosive playmakers. Rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy executed Kyle Shanahan’s offense to near perfection.

Tom Brady threw multiple interceptions in a game for the first time all season, as the Bucs dealt with the same offensive struggles that have plagued them all season long.

It looked like the Bucs were going to hang with the 49ers early, after answering San Francisco’s opening-drive touchdown with a 66-yard scoring toss from Brady to a wide-open Mike Evans. But the play was called back for holding, and the Bucs didn’t see the scoreboard until late in the third quarter, when the game was already well out of hand.

Brady finished the game with 253 yards through the air, with one touchdown and a pair of picks. His only score came on a ricochet pass that bounced off a 49ers defender and into the arms of Russell Gage, who fell into the end zone for the touchdown. Rookie running back Rachaad White led the Bucs with 50 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Chris Godwin had a team-high five receptions for 54 yards.

The only bad news for the 49ers came when star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field with an ankle injury.

Despite the ugly loss, the Bucs remain in first place in the NFC South, as they look ahead to next week’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

List

Bucs vs. 49ers, NFL Week 14 preview: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire