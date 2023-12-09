Bucs elevate WR David Moore to active roster ahead of Week 14

Bucs are elevating receiver David Moore from practice squad to the active roster for Sunday vs. Falcons. It's his third elevation, so if they want to play him after this weekend, they'll have to sign him to the 53. No catches yet in first two games, but he'll be WR5 on Sunday. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 9, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again shoring up wide receiver depth ahead of their Week 14 matchup.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports reported Saturday that the Bucs intend to elevate wideout David Moore for their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Moore has already been elevated twice before, so if the team wants to do it from here on out, they’d have to activate him to the active roster as per NFL rules.

Moore hasn’t contributed a catch in his last two outings, but he has played on special teams. The movie probably comes as a continued response to wideout Rakim Jarrett’s presence on injured reserve, as Tampa Bay is likely to use him as a safety net in the event that any of the Bucs’ wideouts are injured during the action in Week 14.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire