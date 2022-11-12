Bucs elevate Ulysees Grant, Ryan Smith from practice squad

The Buccaneers promoted linebacker Ulysees Grant and cornerback Ryan Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game in Munich.

Gilbert becomes the fourth inside linebacker available for the game against the Seahawks after rookie J.J. Russell was left at home with a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers originally signed Gilbert to their practice squad Oct. 11. He went to training camp with the Steelers but didn’t make the roster out of the preseason.

The Steelers made him a sixth-round pick in 2019.

Gilbert spent time on injured reserve in each of his first two seasons but played all 17 games for Pittsburgh last year. He contributed 15 tackles.

Smith has returned for a second stint in Tampa after spending his first five seasons with the Buccaneers. The Bucs made him a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, and he played 73 games with 17 starts from 2016-20.

Smith signed with the Chargers as an unrestricted free agent last year but appeared in only four games with one start because of injuries. This season, he spent a month on the Colts’ practice squad before they waived him in October.

This is the first elevation for both players.

