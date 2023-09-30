Bucs elevate LB J.J. Russell, CB Keenan Isaac off practice squad ahead of Week 4

In light of injuries, the Bucs are elevating linebacker J.J. Russell and corner Keenan Isaac from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup against the Saints. #GoBucs — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 30, 2023

As injuries continue to plague the defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made more practice squad elevations ahead of their Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The team announced Saturday that it intends to elevate linebacker J.J. Russell and cornerback Keenan Isaac to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game. Russell has been elevated for the last three weeks, while Isaac will have his chance to make his NFL debut.

Russell is once again elevated in lieu of LB SirVocea Dennis, who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury for some time now. Russell has been elevated three times, the max allowed for a practice squad player — if the Bucs want to play him again for the rest of the year, they will have to officially sign him to the 53-man roster.

Isaac, meanwhile, is likely covering for special teamer Derrek Pitts, who is out Sunday with a hamstring injury. Isaac has yet to be elevated and has a chance to see his first NFL action against New Orleans.

The Bucs play the Saints at 1 p.m. EST in New Orleans.

