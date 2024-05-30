Bucs Ege named PING First Team All-American

CARLSBAD, Calif. (May 29, 2024) – ETSU redshirt senior Mats Ege was named PING First Team All-American as the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its 2024 All-Americans live on the Golf Channel Wednesday.

Ege, who received PING All-American Honor Mention accolades last year, becomes the sixth Buccaneer in program history to earn First Team All-American honors. Ege is the first ETSU player to land on the first team since Rhys Davies won three straight from 2005-07.

