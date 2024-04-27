Bucs find their edge rusher in 2nd round in Alabama’s Chris Braswell

TAMPA — Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has said his defense needs to be able to rush the passer without having to use an array of blitzes.

The team took a big step in that direction — and one closer toward opposing quarterbacks — by selecting Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell with their second-round pick, 57th overall.

The 6-foot-3, 251-yard Braswell started only two games in his college career. As a redshirt junior last season, he played in all 14 games and had 42 tackles, 10½ tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced three fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown. He also blocked a kick.

Braswell was considered the best edge rusher remaining when the Bucs made their selection.

Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland went one pick earlier to the Dallas Cowboys. Kneeland, who made a visit to Tampa Bay, certainly was a player the Bucs could have used.

Tampa Bay in March decided to release veteran outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett after five seasons. He signed with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had high praise for Braswell.

“To me, he’s the best available edge rusher that was still on the board. First-step quickness, someone who could’ve transferred with all the talent they had there at Alabama. He was patient. Waited his turn. ... At the point of attack, he plays very physical. The effort is outstanding. You don’t get on the field at Alabama unless you play extremely hard.”

