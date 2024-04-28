Bucs earn Saturday sweep over The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU baseball earned a pair of conference wins in its return to Johnson City on Saturday, handling the Bulldogs 10-6 in Game 1 and 9-2 in Game 2.

The first outing was dictated by the long ball, as the teams combined to hit six home runs on Saturday afternoon.

Despite an early back-and-forth, the Blue and Gold never trailed in Game 1, using four runs in the third inning to create separation. Three of those tallies came from one swing of Ashton King’s bat, which extended the ETSU edge to 7-3.

Nick Iannantone added a solo shot in the sixth, while Tommy Barth added a two-run insurance homer in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Cody Miller and Jackson Green each added a sac fly RBI, as well.

Carter Fink (4-0) grabbed the win on the mound, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing four runs on six hits, while striking out five batters.

There were no home runs hit in Game 2, as the Bucs played small ball for the win.

Gent singled to left field to start the scoring in the first inning, although The Citadel tied things back up, 1-1, before the frame was finished.

Gent tallied a sac fly RBI and Jackson Green hit an RBI single to push the ETSU lead to 3-1. It was 4-2 in the seventh when Gent secured his third RBI of the day, via a bases-loaded walk.

Three more RBI singles from Green, Gent and Jamie Palmese rounded out the scoring.

Jace Hyde (5-3) earned the win with 6.0 solid innings, allowing just two runs on one hit. He set done nine batters via the strikeout – one off his season-high.

ETSU (26-14, 8-6 SoCon) will look to close out the weekend set at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

