Bucs take Duke center Graham Barton in 1st round of NFL draft at No. 26

TAMPA — Baker Mayfield will have a new center snapping him the ball this season.

The Bucs used the 26th overall pick to select Duke center Graham Barton Thursday in the first round of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-5, 313-pound Barton was primarily an offensive tackle during his career with the Blue Devils. But injuries forced him to play his final six games, with five starts, at center during his freshman year.

The only negative for Barton is his 32-7/8″ arm length, which is short by NFL standards.

The Bucs began the day with plenty of needs but planned to focus on improving in the trenches on both sides of the football.

Tampa Bay never really recovered from the career-ending knee injury suffered by center Ryan Jensen the second day of training camp in 2022. They have struggled to replace guard Ali Marpet, who retired that offseason.

While center Robert Hainsey has been solid, the Bucs have lacked the kind of physical play they had grown accustomed to with Jensen. In part, it’s why they finished last in rushing average each of the past two seasons.

They also needed an edge rusher to replace Shaquil Barrett, who was released after five seasons and signed with the Dolphins.

They had an interest in Florida State’s Jared Verse, but he was picked by the Rams with the 19th overall pick. Penn State’s Chop Robinson, who also was one of the Bucs’ top-30 visits, went to the Dolphins at No. 21.

The Bucs benefitted from a historic class of signal-callers, pushing plenty of good players to the bottom of the first round.

For the first time ever, five quarterbacks went in the top 10 picks. Six were gone after 12 selections.

Not surprisingly, that included the first three selections. Caleb Williams went first overall to the Bears. Jayden Daniels No. 2 to the Commanders and Drake Maye No. 3 to the Patriots.

The streak was broken when the Cardinals selected receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4.

The shocker in the first round was the Falcons selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick, despite the fact they signed and guaranteed Kirk Cousins $100 million in the offseason.

When the Vikings traded up one spot to No. 10 with the Jets and selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, it made history. Two picks later, the Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

In fact, there were no defensive players selected until UCLA defensive end/outside linebacker Laiatu Latu was taken 15th by the Indianapolis Colts. The fourteen consecutive offensive players to start the draft also was a record.

There wasn’t a cornerback taken until the Eagles cashed in by selecting Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo at No. 22.

