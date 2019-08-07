Bucs DT Vita Vea needs more tests on knee

The news from Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea‘s MRI was apparently serious enough that the team needs to gather more information.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the former first-rounder needs more tests to determine the severity of the damage to his left knee, after the swelling goes down.

That’s an ominous sign for a defense that has already endured a number of high-profile injury issues (beginning with Jason Pierre-Paul‘s neck injury).

Vea went down in practice Tuesday, and immediately grabbed his left knee. He walked off the field under his own power, but that’s not a reliable indicator that a player is fine.